Out with the old, in with the new!

If that's your approach to the new year, you might be looking to refresh your wardrobe in 2020.

To find the trends you can safely avoid (we're looking at you, dad sneakers) and the ones you'll soon be seeing everywhere, we talked to three Boston experts: fashion stylist Geraldine Cole, wardrobe stylist Nathalie Fanfan and personal stylist Alisa Neely.

Bad Fashion Trends That Need to Stay in 2019

Top 5 Fashion Trends for 2020