Island Creek Oyster

Gifts That Give Back

Maria Sansone is chatting with Lifestyle Expert Morgan Riddle about last minute gift ideas that give back.

Island Creek Oyster, a Duxbury-based oyster farm and brand, donates 10% of sale profits to Aquaculture Development projects, like those they have developed and funded in Zanzibar, Tanzania and Haiti. Shop the caviar products here: https://shop.islandcreekoysters.com/pages/caviar?_ga=2.77097042.690880459.1576793461-1914012358.1576695199.

The Little Market, a nonprofit that works with artisans all over the world to sell products at their fair trade shop, donates 100% of proceeds from candle sales support economic opportunity for women around the globe, specifically female refugees at Prosperity Candle. Shop the candles here: https://www.thelittlemarket.com/collections/candles.

Tatcha, a Japanese luxury beauty brand, funds a day of school for girls in Asia and Africa through its partnership with Room to Read for the purchase of every full-size skincare product. Shop their skincare line here: https://www.tatcha.com/.

Love Your Melon, a mission-driven apparel brand, gives 50% of net profits of classic beanies (and other products) to nonprofit organizations fighting pediatric cancer. Shop the new Star Wars collection here: https://loveyourmelon.com/collections/star-wars-x-lym.

