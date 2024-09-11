Food & drink

JELL-O cooks up ‘Jelly Collection' of inflatable furniture

The collection features four inflatable chairs inspired by top-selling JELL-O flavors

By Max Molski

Looking for a jiggly chair to bring the whole room together?

If yes, JELL-O has something for you.

The company known for its gelatin desserts has come up with a "Jelly Collection" of inflatable furniture.

The collection features four colors -- red, orange, yellow and green -- with each inspired by a top-selling JELL-O flavor. Additionally, each chair comes with a built-in JELL-O cupholder.

JELL-O unveiled a "Jelly Collection" with four inflatable pieces of furniture. (JELL-O)
A red inflatable chair from JELL-O's "Jelly Collection." (JELL-O)
An orange inflatable chair from JELL-O's "Jelly Collection." (JELL-O)

JELL-O said the chairs are a blend of Y2K nostalgia and modern design, while also citing a "resurgence" of inflatable furniture.

“For over 150 years, JELL-O has been at the heart of joyful family moments, big and small,” Tyler Parker, Brand Manager of Desserts at Kraft Heinz, said in a press release. “With The Jelly Collection, we’re not just celebrating our rich history; we’re bringing it to life for today’s families. By blending our heritage with a modern twist, we’re inviting consumers to embrace the playful spirit that has made JELL-O a beloved favorite for generations.”

JELL-O released the collection on Amazon on Tuesday for a limited time with each chair priced at $30. As of Wednesday morning, the chair is not currently available.

