Johnny Cash's Hillside Home in SoCal Is on the Market for $1.8M

Down a straight and narrow highway in the hills of Southern California lies the home of "The Man in Black" himself, Johnny Cash.

Cash, one of the best-known country music singers of the 20th century, was also known for his loner, outlaw image -- so it's no surprise that when he built a home in California, he built it in a quiet area of the hills between Ventura and Ojai at 8736 Nye Road.

That home, built in 1961 for Cash, his then-wife Vivian, and their three children, has hit the SoCal market for $1,795,000.

The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath, 4500-square-foot home rests on almost six acres of land in the mountains, with plenty of wood paneling and details to match the rustic setting.

The one-story midcentury home is surrounded by lucious greenery and mountain views. It also comes with a swimming pool -- perfect for Cash to "escape from the raucous fame of his rock 'n roll lifestyle," according to the listing held by Adam McKaig of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

