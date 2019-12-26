Justin Bieber to Perform at Gillette Stadium in Sept. of 2020

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is giving his fans things to look forward to in the New Year following the announcement of an upcoming tour, album and docuseries – including a show at Gillette Stadium that will be the second to the last concert of his tour.
The “Baby” singer left fans in a frenzy earlier this month with a cryptic message on his Instagram Story that simply said “2020.” It’s been four years since Bieber last released an album and although he has worked on a few collaborations during that time, he’s mostly kept a low profile. His most momentous event as of late has been his September marriage to model Hailey Baldwin.
Beliebers can rejoice knowing the singer will be “Right Here” in New England on Sept. 17, performing at Gillette Stadium before he ends his tour the week after in New Jersey.
Details on when tickets will be available are unclear, but fanatics and devotees alike can click here for more information as it arises.
Justin Bieber tour dates 2020
May 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
May 17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
May 22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
May 26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
June 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 5 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
June 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
June 16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest
June 27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
June 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 2 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
July 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 8 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
July 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
July 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
July 27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
July 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
Aug. 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 6 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
Aug. 8 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
Aug. 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Aug. 14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
Aug. 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Aug. 18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Aug. 21 – Landover, MD @ FedEx Field
Aug. 24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Aug. 26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
Aug. 29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
Sept. 1 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 3 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Sept. 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Sept. 17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
Sept. 26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium