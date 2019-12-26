Justin Bieber to Perform at Gillette Stadium in Sept. of 2020

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is giving his fans things to look forward to in the New Year following the announcement of an upcoming tour, album and docuseries – including a show at Gillette Stadium that will be the second to the last concert of his tour.

The “Baby” singer left fans in a frenzy earlier this month with a cryptic message on his Instagram Story that simply said “2020.” It’s been four years since Bieber last released an album and although he has worked on a few collaborations during that time, he’s mostly kept a low profile. His most momentous event as of late has been his September marriage to model Hailey Baldwin.

Beliebers can rejoice knowing the singer will be “Right Here” in New England on Sept. 17, performing at Gillette Stadium before he ends his tour the week after in New Jersey.

Details on when tickets will be available are unclear, but fanatics and devotees alike can click here for more information as it arises.

Justin Bieber tour dates 2020

May 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

May 17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

May 22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

May 26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

June 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 5 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

June 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

June 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

June 27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

June 30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

July 2 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

July 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 8 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

July 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 15 – N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

July 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

July 25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

July 27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

July 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 6 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Aug. 8 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

Aug. 12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

Aug. 16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Aug. 21 – Landover, MD @ FedEx Field

Aug. 24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Aug. 26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

Aug. 29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

Sept. 1 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 3 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sept. 17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Sept. 26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium