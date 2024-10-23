Health & Wellness

KFC and Hatch unveil frying chicken audio to help people sleep

The idea was hatched from a viral TikTok trend in which users realized rain or white noise actually sounds like chicken in the fryer. 

By Julia Elbaba

KFC®, the “OG” of fried chicken, and Hatch, a sleep wellness company that creates premium sleep audio content, collaborated to release a new “Kentucky Fried Chicken Rain” content channel to lull you to sleep. The custom sound is available on Restore 2 smart sleep devices with a Hatch+ premium content subscription beginning today, along with the Hatch for Sleep and KFC YouTube channels as well as the Hatch for Sleep Spotify page.
Courtesy of KFC

Have you dreamt of falling asleep to the sound of fried chicken sizzling? If so, you are in luck!

Kentucky Fried Chicken and the sleep wellness company Hatch teamed up to create a new “Kentucky Fried Chicken Rain” content channel to help consumers fall asleep faster.

The idea was hatched from a viral TikTok trend in which users realized rain or white noise actually sounds like chicken in the fryer.

"At Hatch, we take pride in producing the most effective audio for sleep. When we kept seeing social media posts about the similarity between frying chicken and rain, we decided to make the absolute best version of that audio" said Eric Pallotta, CMO at Hatch. "And who better than the OG fried chicken experts themselves, KFC, to do it with! We're so excited to see our customers' reactions to this fun, quirky content and can help them fall asleep to fried chicken right before bed without ever taking a bite."

The custom sound is now available on Restore 2 smart sleep devices with a premium content subscription from Hatch+. The sound can also be found with the Hatch for Sleep and KFC YouTube channels along with the Hatch for Sleep Spotify page.

