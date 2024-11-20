Kraft launching limited edition Everything Bagel-flavored mac and cheese

While the focus may be on oven-baked mac and cheese as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, those who are used to quickly fixing up a box of Kraft mac and cheese are in for a flavorful surprise.

Beginning at the end of this month, Kraft will be offering an Everything Bagel-flavored mac and cheese for a limited time, mixing the iconic Kraft mac and cheese flavor with the instantly recognizable garlicky taste of Everything Bagel seasoning.

The new flavor, which will be exclusively available on Walmart's website, will be offered beginning Friday, Nov. 29, though presale for the unique item will begin on Monday, Nov. 25.

Sold for $1.58 a box, Kraft will only be releasing 14,000 boxes of the new flavor, less than 2% of the amount of regular Kraft mac and cheese boxes that are sold each day.

The flavor will only be available while supplies last, so enthusiasts eager to get a bite will have to act quick.