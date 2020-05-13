Krispy Kreme, Chipotle and More Honor 2020 Graduates With Food Freebies

Graduation ceremonies for high school and college seniors are going to look pretty different this year. Instead of the usual crowds stuffed into auditoriums and stadiums, students all over the country will be tuning into virtual festivities.

While nothing can replace the moment when one actually receives a diploma on stage, several eateries are offering free food and goodies to make 2020 a little sweeter (or more savory) for those celebrating a big milestone this spring.

CHIPOTLE

The first 5,000 customers who purchase a graduation-themed gift card from the burrito chain between May 21 and June 30 will receive a coupon code for a free entree (with the purchase of any entree). In addition, the chain is holding a contest on Instagram where students may enter to win a $25,000 scholarship.

EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS

Graduates may not be able to receive big bouquets from all of their relatives in person, but Edible Arrangements is giving away free Celebration Dipped Fruit Delights to 2,020 graduates this year. All they have to do is post a video on social media using the hashtag #EdibleMoments with their name and explain how they're planning to celebrate graduating. For non grads, the fruit bouquet site is offering 20% off all graduation-themed gifts purchased between May 14 and June 5.

JACK IN THE BOX

Here’s something to “taco” about: This fast-food chain is giving away two free tacos in honor of the class of 2020. Score the deal with any purchase made through Jack in the Box's mobile app from May 20 through May 26.

KRISPY KREME

On Tuesday, May 19, any high school or college senior may stop by their local Krispy Kreme for a dozen free doughnuts. Any student wishing to score the freebie must be dressed in their graduation cap and gown, or any sort of "Class of 2020-themed" gear, such as a T-shirt and hat. No other purchase is necessary.

RUTH'S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

This upscale steak chain that got some major backlash after receiving $20 million through the Paycheck Protection Program (the company has since given the money back) is celebrating graduates with a hearty freebie: steak! From now through June 28, any grad is eligible to receive a complimentary Ruth’s filet (the restaurant's 11-ounce filet mignon) with the purchase of any two entrées. This offer is available at participating restaurant locations and customers may be asked to show proof that they are graduating this year.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: