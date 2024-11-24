McDonald's is bringing back $1 items as part of its new 2025 value menu

McDonald's is doubling down on value in 2025 as it continues to entice cost-conscious diners.

On Nov. 22, McDonald’s announced that it will introduce McValue, an overhaul of its value menu, in restaurants across the U.S. starting January 7, 2025. The menu will be available at its restaurants and via the McDonald’s app.

The McValue menu will include the $5 Meal Deal, the Golden Arches’ limited-time meal that first dropped on June 25 but has been repeatedly extended due to its popularity with customers.

The McValue menu will also include in-app offers, local food and drink deals, and a brand new Buy One, Add One for $1 offer on fan-favorite items for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA said in a news release that the chain worked closely with franchisees to construct the menu to give customers more ways to save at the chain.

The new menu comes after a year of value wars, the trend of quick-service restaurants around the country trying to attract thrifty diners with low-cost meals and deals galore.

In the new year, customers will be able to mix and match items to create their own personalized deals.

Dubbed the Buy One, Add One for $1 offer, visitors can purchase one full-priced menu item from the McValue menu and add another item of their choice for $1:

McValue Breakfast: Menu items include the Sausage McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, Sausage Burrito and Hash Browns.

Menu items include the Sausage McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, Sausage Burrito and Hash Browns. McValue Lunch/Dinner: Menu items include the six-piece Chicken McNuggets, Double Cheeseburger, McChicken and Small Fries

McDonald’s has again extended its $5 Meal Deal through next summer as part of its McValue menu. The deal includes four items: the choice of a McChicken or McDouble, a four-piece chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

Cory Watson, National Value Chair for 2025 and a McDonald’s owner and operator, added that incoming local deals will include special discount pricing on fan-favorite items to unique meal bundles.

“We have great value for everyone, whether you’re a party of one or feeding the whole family,” he said.

