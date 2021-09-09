McDonald's Is Releasing 50 New Disney-Themed Toys for Happy Meals

McDonald's Happy Meals are getting a magical upgrade — and it's got nothing to do with fries or apple slices.

Starting Sept. 14, the fast-food chain will roll out Happy Meal toys designed to celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary. With 50 never-before-seen toys celebrating iconic Disney characters like R2-D2, Sebastian and Jiminy Cricket, the Happy Meals will run for a limited time only.

A few of the toys will even be dressed in sparkly "EARidescent" outfits, perfect for Disney World's "The World's Most Magical Celebration," an 18-month celebration running from Oct. 1, 2021 through April 1, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort to celebrate the resort's 50th anniversary.

And there's more magic to be had: Customers who use the McDonald's app to order and pay for their Happy Meal from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1 will also be entered for the chance to win a family vacation for four to Walt Disney World Resort.

But this isn't the first Disney-themed, limited-edition Happy Meal toy release from McDonald's: In November, it put out 10 toys that represent some of the iconic attractions at Disney Parks.

At this point, McDonald's Happy Meal has been around for more than four decades. In honor of the meal's 40th anniversary in 2019, the company brought back 17 of its most popular throwback toys — characters like Cowboy McNugget (1988), Grimace (1990) or Tamagotchi (1998).

McDonald's shared a complete list of the 50 Disney characters who will be included in the special Happy Meals:

Celebration characters: Celebration Mickey Mouse, Celebration Minnie Mouse, Celebration Chip, Celebration Dale, Celebration Daisy Duck, Celebration Goofy, Celebration Donald Duck and Celebration Pluto.

"The Little Mermaid" characters: Flounder and Sebastian.

"Finding Nemo" characters: Dory and Nemo.

"Dumbo" characters: Timothy Mouse and Dumbo.

"Aladdin" characters: Abu and Genie.

"Pinocchio" characters: Jiminy Cricket and Pinocchio.

"Bambi" characters: Bambi and Thumper.

"The Lion King" characters: Simba, Pumbaa and Timon.

"Star Wars" characters: R2-D2 and BB-8.

"Frozen" characters: Olaf and Bruni.

"Lady and the Tramp" characters: Lady and Tramp.

"Winnie the Pooh" characters: Winnie the Pooh and Piglet.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" characters: Rocket and Groot.

"Toy Story" characters: Bo Peep and Woody.

"Alice in Wonderland" characters: Cheshire Cat and Mad Hatter.

"Moana" characters: Hei Hei and Pua.

"The Incredibles" characters: Frozone and Edna Mode.

"Coco" characters: Miguel and Dante.

"Cinderella" characters: Jaq and Gus.

"Beauty and the Beast" characters: Cogsworth and Lumiere.

Other classic Disney characters: Tinker Bell, Joe Gardner from "Soul" and Stitch.

