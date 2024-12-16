McDonald's is selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents — but only for 1 day

If you’ve got a little change left over from gift-shopping today, use it for lunch.

On Dec. 16, McDonald’s announced on its website that it’s selling its Double Cheeseburger for only 50 cents on Monday, Dec. 16.

This deal is only redeemable once in the McDonald’s app. So, even if this is the first time you’ve heard that the chain is handing out burgers for the quarter, two dimes and nickel you’ve got sticking to the bottom of your car’s cup holder, you’re still golden — Golden Arches, to be exact.

That’s not the only deal McDonald’s has in store: Customers can also get a free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets with a $1 minimum purchase when they download the app for the first time and opt into rewards.

Both deals are now available in the McDonald’s app. For every $1 you spend, you earn 100 points redeemable for free food.

The deals are all part of McDonald’s recent foray into value with a capital “V,” debuting its $5 meal deal in May and then, in November, announcing its new McValue menu, which debuts in U.S. restaurants on Jan. 7, 2025. That includes its meal deal, a new “Buy One, Add One for $1” offer and local deals, to boot.

In other recent Mickey D’s news, the McRib is back for a limited time — along with a half-gallon jug of its sauce — and Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, confirmed that the fan-favorite Snack Wrap will be back in 2025, though we don’t have an exact date just yet.

