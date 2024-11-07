McDonald's

McDonald's ‘Mario Kart' Happy Meals are out. Here's what they look like

The Happy Meals come as McDonald's launches Spicy Chicken McNuggets on menus in select cities

By Francie Swidler

mcdonald's restaurant sign
Getty Images

Fans of a certain cult classic video game may want to race over to McDonald's for their newest Happy Meal collaboration.

Now that Halloween Boo Buckets have come and gone, the burger chain revealed its latest Happy Meals will come with a lineup of different "iconic" Mario Kart characters in the form of collectible toys.

The slate of characters includes Princess Peach, Yoshi, Luigi, and Mario and six others, McDonald's said, along with six others. According to the burger chain, the characters come in karts and can be interchanged and come with customizable stickers.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Happy Meals are currently available at participating McDonald's for a limited time, officials said.

The new Happy Meals comes as the chain is set to release Spicy Chicken McNuggets onto menus in select cities across the country, McDonald's USA said. The nuggets also come on the heels of McDonald's new Chicken Big Mac, which some say tastes like a "giant chicken nugget."

