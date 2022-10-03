Michael Myers

Michael Myers Appears in Spooky NH Home Listing, Sparking Viral Response

As of Sunday, the lister of the home said the listing had already been seen over 70,000 times

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Buying a home can be a pretty scary experience for a lot of reasons —between sky-high prices, rising interest rates and the overwhelming task of moving itself, it's a major undertaking.

But one listing for a two-bedroom home in New Hampshire has gone viral since getting posted Friday, thanks to a guest appearance in its photos that's scary in a much more literal sense.

Tom Buldoc
Courtesy: Tommy Bolduc

Just in time for Halloween, horror-movie character Michael Myers is seen in photos on the Weare, New Hampshire, home's listing on realtor.com. He's easy to spot in some shots—like when he's laying on the bed or couch —but in other photos, he's a little more hidden.

Tommy Bolduc, who listed the home, told the Today Show he came up with the idea in collaboration with the sellers.

Michael Myers appears in listing photos for a New Hampshire home
Tom Bolduc
Courtesy: Tommy Bolduc

"It's a perfect season and me and my sellers thought it would be a fun way to make people laugh," he told Today. "This is the first time I have ever done anything like this and partly because my sellers have a great sense of humor. It can be a risk. You don’t want to do something humorous as a real estate professional and have your sellers be skeptical with you and not trust the process. But I have some great sellers in this instance for this property and they have a great sense of humor as well. So they were totally on board."

Michael Myers appears in listing photos for a New Hampshire home
Tom Bolduc
Courtesy: Tommy Bolduc

As of Sunday, Buldoc said the listing had already been seen over 70,000 times. The internet attention led to a successful open house Saturday.

Michael Myers appears in listing photos for a New Hampshire home
Tom Bolduc
Courtesy: Tommy Bolduc

"It’s gone viral on social media, all of the different local Facebook platforms," he said. "I have friends, family, colleagues, co-brokers I don’t even know emailing me and texting me saying they think it’s hilarious. And so people from all walks of my life have been reaching out … People are getting a kick out of it."

