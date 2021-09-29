National Coffee Day 2021: How to Get Free Starbucks, Dunkin' and More

What's better than a fresh brewed cup of coffee in the morning? A fresh Java that's free.

National Coffee Day is Wednesday, Sept. 29 and a number of U.S. chains are offering a free cup of joe or special deals to celebrate.

Here's where you can get your fix:

Starbucks is marking its 50th anniversary on National Coffee Day with free coffee. Customers who bring in a clean, empty, reusable cup, up to 20 ounces, to participating locations will receive a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee.

Dunkin’ has a DD Perks deal, allowing members to get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase. Two of Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series coffees — 100% Guatemalan Hot Coffee and Dunkin’ Midnight Hot Coffee — are included in the promo. And if you aren’t Dunkin’ member already, you can still get the perk today through signing up on the Dunkin’ app or online at DDPerks.com

7-Eleven has a similar deal, offering a free, any-size cup for 7Rewards loyalty members with the when you buy a fresh baked good at a participating store. It’s free to sign up, and your coffee reward can be a regular or pumpkin special from the fall lineup.

It’s not just free coffee you can walk away home with at Krispy Kreme — the chain is also offering a free doughnut for Rewards members on Sept. 29. Even if you aren’t a member, you can still walk away with a free brewed coffee on National Coffee Day from Krispy Kreme, no additional purchase necessary.

Panera Bread is giving out its coffee deal — unlimited free coffee all day on Sept. 29 — to a couple groups who need it the most: parents and caregivers. Just tell a cashier you’re a parent or a caregiver, and you can receive free coffee all day. And they’re being generous with that definition, too.

“Whether you are toddler parents, tween parents, teenage parents, older parents, foster parents, tired parents, stressed parents or happy parents, you’ve had the realization that it’s going to take more than one cup of coffee to get you through certain days,” said Eduardo Luz, Panera’s Chief Brand & Concept Officer.”

Peet’s Coffee is doing a buy one, get one free deal for any coffee or espresso beverage at participating stores on Wednesday.

McDonald’s doesn’t have a special deal for National Coffee Day, but the fast-food franchise is offering 99-cent hot or iced coffee through the end of the year when you order through their app.

Barnes & Noble is offering a free tall cup of coffee Wednesday with the purchase of any item from the "bake case" at store cafes.

The coffee chain is offering a free regular size brewed coffee with any food or bakery purchase.

