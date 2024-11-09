15 National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day deals for cluckin' good savings

Just last week, foodies celebrated National Sandwich Day. Now, a delightful breed of sandwiches is getting its own breakout holiday.

On National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (Nov. 9), many restaurants are giving away fried chicken in droves, and a plethora of other chains are discounting their signature chicken dishes. In other words, it’s time to gather your flock and get ready to chow down!

Big Chicken

Big Chicken customers can get free crinkle-cut fries and a drink when they buy the chain’s Original Big Chicken Sandwich at participating locations on Nov. 9.

Buffalo Wild Wings

On Nov. 9, Buffalo Wild Wings customers can take advantage of a “pick six” deal for $19.99 while dining in. The offer comes with two entrées (including the chain’s Classic Chicken Sandwich), two sides and two fountain drinks.

Burger King

Burger King is giving rewards members one free Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich when they spend $5 or more on Nov. 9. The offer is valid at participating locations on the chain’s app or website for order ahead. It’s not available during breakfast hours, can’t be combined with other discounts, and isn’t valid in in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories.

Grubhub

On Nov. 9, Grubhub customers can take advantage of the following two deals:

Arby’s: 25% off orders of $25+ (up to $7 off).

KFC: $7 off delivery orders of $25+.

Hardee’s

For a limited time, Hardee’s rewards members can try the fast-food chain’s new Candied Bacon Hand Breaded Chicken Sandwich for 25% off when they purchase any size Candied Bacon Combo.

The offer is valid at participating restaurants while ordering on the chain’s website or app, and customers are limited to one combo per order. Additionally, the offer isn’t valid with other deals and can’t be redeemed by scanning it in-restaurant.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box rewards members can score a free Cluck Sandwich with a $1 purchase on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day.

Jollibee

New Jollibee rewards members who sign up on Nov. 9 can enjoy a buy-one, get-one-free chicken sandwich (original and spicy) deal.

KFC

In honor of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, KFC is offering customers a free sandwich (regular, spicy or saucy) when they make a purchase of $1 or more.

McDonald’s

To celebrate National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, McDonald’s is running a $2 deal on its McCrispy Sandwich at participating restaurants nationwide on Nov. 9 in the chain’s app.

Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is celebrating National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day by giving customers a free regular drink when they buy a sandwich (classic or spicy) as part of a meal or a la carte. The offer is valid in-store and online.

Popeyes

Through Nov. 10, participating Popeyes locations are giving customers a free chicken sandwich (ghost pepper, classic or spicy varieties) when they make any $10+ purchase in the chain’s app for mobile order pickup and delivery.

The offer isn’t valid on third-party delivery or with other discounts and is limited to one per account. It’s not valid with bacon or cheese add-ons.

Raise the Roost Chicken

Just in time for National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, 7-Eleven’s fried chicken restaurant, Raise the Roost Chicken, recently introduced two fried chicken deals:

$3.99 Mike’s Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit Breakfast Meal Deal: The bundle comes with a chicken tender with Mike’s Hot Honey on a biscuit, plus a large coffee.

The bundle comes with a chicken tender with Mike’s Hot Honey on a biscuit, plus a large coffee. $6 Mike’s Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Meal Deal: The bundle comes with chicken tenders topped in Mike’s Hot Honey on a brioche bun plus a Big Gulp.

Rock & Brews

Rock & Brews customers can score the restaurant’s Demon Chicken Sandwich for $9 (normally $18.99) on Nov. 9. Named after Gene Simmons, the restaurant’s co-founder, the fried chicken breast sandwich is coated with a hot sauce, pepper cheese spread, chipotle slaw, red onions, jalapenos and chipotle ranch on a brioche bun.

Wing Snob

On Nov. 9, Wing Snob customers can order one of the chain’s Chicken Sandos plus fries and a drink for $9.99. The sandwich comes in a variety of flavors, including Buffalo ranch and mac daddy.

Wingstop

Between Nov. 7 — 10, Wingstop customers can score a free chicken sandwich with any qualifying purchase online or in the chain’s app using the code FREESAMMY. The offer is valid at participating locations for carryout or delivery orders placed on the Wingstop app or website.

