Netflix Rap Star Flawless Holding Toy Donation Event in Providence

Rapper Flawless Real Talk, one of the breakout stars of the Netflix competition show "Rhythm + Flow," is holding a listening party in his native Providence, Rhode Island, Thursday that'll benefit a good cause.

Anyone can get in to the event, a listening party for his new album "Every Second Matters," for free if they bring a toy to donate for the Hasbro Children's Hospital.

The event, being held from 7-10 p.m. at Studio on Union Street, will have some special guests — among them his "Rhythm + Flow" costars Troyman and Caleb Colossus, he told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Thursday.

Due out Friday, the album is Flawless Real Talk's first to be released since he appeared on "Rhythm + Flow," a rap competition show hosted by Cardi B, T.I. and Chance the Rapper.

Flawless won high praise from the world-famous judges, including a favorable comparison to Drake. His performances and interviews highlighted his two children, whose wellbeing he said was his major motivation for succeeding in the world of hip-hop.