If you are a fan of the Little Debbie snacks like Nutty Bars, Oatmeal Cream Pies, Swiss Rolls or even Honey Buns... you are in for a real treat!
The Hudsonville Ice Cream Company, based in Michigan just announced a big collaboration with Little Debbie.
Little Debbie Ice Cream Flavors
The company will release seven different Little Debbie flavors including:
- Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses
- Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces
- Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl
- Honey Buns: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl
- Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl
- Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream
- Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl
The company released a similar collaboration last year mixing Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes into ice cream.
Where Can I Buy Little Debbie Ice Cream?
You will be able to find the new items starting Feb. 1 at Walmart stores.
The best part? The company says these flavors are NOT limited editions and will be available year-round.
Which flavor will you try first?