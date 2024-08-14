Oreo and Coca-Cola team up on fizzy cookies and chocolate soda

It’s a match made in junk-food heaven.

Coca-Cola and Oreo have teamed up to create two exclusive, limited-edition products: Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookies and Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar Limited Edition soda.

The brands have called this limited-time partnership “Besties,” which means combining their very best traits and making each other even better, together.

“Inspired by besties around the world, the two iconic brands are, for a limited time, sparking celebration amongst besties with the launch of two legendary products and several unique digital and physical experiences,” they said in a press release.

First, the Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar Limited Edition features Coca-Cola with “flavorful hints” inspired by Oreo cookies (chocolate and creme, if you needed a reminder).

Next up, the Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie has two different base cookies: one with classic chocolate that contains Coca-Cola syrup and one red-colored Golden Oreo cookie embossed with Coca-Cola designs. Studded with red glitter, these cookies are then married with white-colored creme.

And that’s not all: The base cookies also contain popping candies to bring a fizzy sensation to every bite.

The Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookies and Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar Limited Edition soda will be available in local grocery stores and convenience stores in participating markets, including the U.S., Canada, China, Mexico and other countries, starting in September.

A frozen variation of Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar Limited Edition will also find its way into McDonald’s and 7-Eleven locations in select markets.

Additionally, Spotify is offering a “Bestie Mode Digital Experience,” which promises a “first-of-its-kind” musical activity. Designed for best friends to merge their music tastes together, pals can scan a QR code on Coca-Cola and Oreo brand products to sync up music preferences with their own bestie.

Finally, the pair is launching a “Bestie Mode” merchandise line in the U.S. with Forever21, featuring apparel, a tote, a cosmetics bag and more, with retail prices under $20. The collection will be available mid-September at select Forever 21 stores and on its website.

