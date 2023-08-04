Get that glass o’ milk ready, cookie monsters.

Friday, Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, and several companies and chains are chipping in with delicious discounts and freebies for cookie connoisseurs to savor.

Smart cookies should hustle to cash on these sweet deals before time runs out.

(If you’d rather bake your own, though, check out our best cookie recipes of all time.)

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Members of BJ’s rewards program, Premier Rewards Plus, can get a free Pizookie — a pizza-sized cookie — on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies is going all-out for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The company is setting up 10 giant chocolate chip cookie sculptures at several store locations across the U.S. Starting at noon on Aug. 4, Crumbl employees will hand out free mini chocolate chip cookies while supplies last.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is offering customers a free classic cookie with any order worth at least $5 from Aug. 4 to 6. For the month of August, the nationwide cookie chain is also providing free delivery on orders over $15 with code BACKTOCOOKIES.

Lenny & Larry’s

Customers can get a 20% discount on Lenny & Larry's protein-packed cookies from Aug. 3 to 6. The offer can be accessed through the brand’s website with promo code CHIPCHIPHOORAY.

Levain Bakery

New York-based Levain Bakery is famous for its thick, chunky, buttery cookies. Customers can get $15 off an eight-pack of cookies with code COOKIEDAY23 when they order online (the deal is not available for in-person orders).

Mrs. Fields

Mrs. Fields is offering a Cookie Day Sale of 25% off several of its popular cookie packages on its website — no discount code needed.

Potbelly

Potbelly Perks members can get a free cookie with their entree by ordering through the website or scanning the app in person.

Sonesta Hotels

Sonesta Hotels is offering free chocolate chip cookies from sleep-friendly brand Nightfood at select Sonesta locations on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

Spoonful of Comfort

Care package company Spoonful of Comfort is giving customers 10% off their cookie packages from Aug. 4 to 6.

Tiff’s Treats

Tiff's Treats has one of the best deals of all: In-store visitors can get a free chocolate chip cookie on Aug. 4 while supplies last — no purchase necessary.

