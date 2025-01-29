Starbucks is offering free refills — but there's a catch

Plus, the condiment bar is back.

With two major changes to its in-store policies, Starbucks is trying to get back to its pre-COVID ways.

On Jan. 27, the coffee giant announced that it is now offering free refills and bringing back the condiment bar.

Starbucks says that starting today, customers will once again be able to add their own sweetener, milks and more to their beverage with the return of the condiment bar. For years, customers all over social media wondered about the disappearance about the condiment bar, which was removed during the height of the pandemic.

Plus, free refills are here. Customers ordering in-store will be asked if they would like to enjoy their order “for here” or “to go.” Folks who choose “for here” will have their drinks served in a ceramic mug, glass or a personal cup.

These customers will be able to enjoy free refills on hot brewed or iced coffee, or hot or iced tea during their visit. Starbucks says folks must have their first beverage served in a ceramic mug, glass or personal cup — no disposable vessels — to receive free refills.

Starbucks’ other recent changes

Starbucks has made several policy changes since CEO Brian Niccol took the helm in September.

Earlier this month, Starbucks reversed its open-door policy, which allowed anyone to lounge in its cafes or use its restrooms without making a purchase. The policy was instated in 2018 after two Black men waiting for a friend were arrested for trespassing in a Philadelphia Starbucks, leading to public outcry.

“We want to ensure our spaces are prioritized for use by our customers,” Starbucks wrote on its website. “Our Coffeehouse Code of Conduct is something most retailers have and is designed to provide clarity that our spaces — including our cafes, patios and restrooms — are for use by customers and partners.”

In October, the chain announced it would be cutting down on the frequency of its discounts and promotions, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. It also announced it would no longer upcharge for nondairy milk after facing pressure for years from egan and lactose-intolerant customers, as well as animal rights organizations.

Starbucks’ spring menu preview

As it rolls out these changes to its code of conduct, Starbucks is previewing items coming in March — both new and returning.

The chain is introducing the Iced Cherry Chai and Jalapeño Chicken Pocket to its menu, as well as welcoming back its lavender beverages that made their debut in 2024 and were quite polarizing: Customers were either “OBSESSED” with the drinks or found them “DISGUSTING.”

