Score deals on jeans during Target's denim trade-in program — how to save

Whether you like it or not, the fall season will be here before you know it, meaning you might be planning some back-to-school shopping and refreshing your own wardrobe. To help you prepare for the upcoming change of seasons, Target just announced that it's hosting its first-ever Denim Take Back Event.

What is the Target Denim Take Back Event?

Starting Aug. 4 through Aug. 10, Target is allowing you to bring in your used denim styles, in exchange for 20% off on any denim purchase with Target Circle. In a press release shared with Shop TODAY, the retailer says this is a way to make back-to-school shopping more affordable, all while practicing sustainability to "keep denim out of landfills."

And it's not just for kids, you redeem and save for yourself, too. Target says they will take up to five styles of any denim from any brand, which includes jean pants, skirts, jackets and more. Here's how it works:

Drop off your used denim in any condition at your local Target store. There will be marked drop-off boxes near Guest Services, says the brand.

your used denim in any condition at your local Target store. There will be marked drop-off boxes near Guest Services, says the brand. You'll receive 20% off through Target Circle on your next Target denim purchase. The retailer says this can be used on any Target-owned brand, as well as national brands sold at Target, including Levi's.

through Target Circle on your next Target denim purchase. The retailer says this can be used on any Target-owned brand, as well as national brands sold at Target, including Levi's. You can redeem the 20% discount online and in-store. However, the retailer says you must redeem it between Aug. 4 and Aug. 10. Target does note that this offer can't be used on accessories, Target Plus and clearance items.

Do you have to be a Target Circle member?

Yes, the denim trade-in offer is only available through Target Circle, but luckily, the retailer says you can sign up for the free program before and at the time of drop-off, there will be a sign to scan, sign up and redeem. For those with a Target Circle Card, the retailer is allowing an additional 5% savings on your denim purchase.

Is every Target store participating?

Yes, Target says every major store is participating. The retailer only notes that their small format stores won't be — if you're unsure, you can call ahead.

What are my shopping options?

According to Target, you can redeem this promotion online or in any of the 2000+ stores. In addition, the retailer says you can utilize their different services, such as drive up and order pickup, and same-day delivery.

