The McRib Is Returning to McDonald's Menus Nationwide

McDonald's announced Thursday the McRib will return to menus across the country this November.

me: i think it’s time to bring the McRib back 11.1 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 30, 2021

For a limited time, McRib fans can grab the signature barbecue pork sandwich starting Nov. 1 at participating restaurants nationwide through carry-out, drive-through or delivery, the company said.

The "sauciest season of the year" is kicking off nearly a month earlier than last year, as the sandwich marks its 40th anniversary.

The McRib started as a regional offering after its debut in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1981 before it launched internationally.

The seasoned boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart dill pickles on a homestyle bun was first invented to be "enjoyed during the colder seasons," according to Mike Bullington, Senior Archives Manager at McDonald’s.

McDonald's says the hype around its annual return even gave birth to the phrase "McRib Season."