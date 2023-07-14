Treat yourself to these deals and freebies for National Ice Cream Day

Sunday, July 16 is National Ice Cream Day and we've totally got chills about it. Yes, pun intended because it's ice cream, after all, everyone's favorite food right along with pizza and chocolate chip cookies.

Honestly, what could be better than an entire day dedicated to the delicious frozen treat? Well, how about some sweet ice cream deals and promotions for starters?

Now that we've got your attention, get ready for ice cream and savings, because we've rounded up a list of stores and restaurants offering specials in honor of National Ice Cream Day.

From free pints to bonus reward points and giveaways, there's a little something for everyone and all of them are sure to — wait for it — sprinkle a little extra joy in your day.

It doesn't matter if you're more of a malt person or prefer your ice cream with a heaping spoonful of fudge on top, these National Ice Cream Day deals from Dairy Queen, Baskin-Robbins, Insomnia Cookies and others will help you get your hands on the delightful treat while keeping a few extra bucks in your wallet.

And the best part? We've got the, ahem, scoop on all of them. So, read on and let the screaming (for ice cream) begin.

Alden's Organic

Alden's Organic ice cream is holding a sweepstakes for a single lucky winner to receive free ice cream for a year. Find out more here.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with some sweet deals. From Sunday, July 16 to Saturday, July 22, guests can receive $5 off their purchase of $20 or more through DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates or with the promo code SEIZETHEYAY on all BaskinRobbins.com or Baskin-Robbins app orders. For in-shop orders, guests can redeem the in-app coupon at checkout. On July 31, guests can enjoy 31% off all scoops at shops nationwide as part of Celebrate 31. Find out more here.

Bruster’s

To celebrate National Ice Cream Month, Bruster’s is running a special sweepstakes where 10 winners will be selected to receive free ice cream for an entire year (a $300 value). Contest runs through Monday, July 31. Find out more here.

From Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16, participating Bruster’s will also offer a double points Sweet Rewards weekend promotion. Find out more here.

Carvel

On Sunday, July 16, Carvel is offering a special delivery deal. Get your fix with the Original Soft Serve and enjoy $5 off any Carvel order of $25 or more via order.carvel.com, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats. Valid at participating shoppes and while supplies last. Find out more here.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone is offering several offers in honor of National Ice Cream Day.

From Friday, July 14 to Thursday, July 20, My Cold Stone Club Rewards members will receive surprise offers in customers inboxes in the Cold Stone app.

From now through Monday, July 31, My Cold Stone Rewards members will receive .99 cent delivery on orders of $20 or more when placed on the Cold Stone app or at coldstonecreamery.com.

Finally, customers who purchase $25 in gift cards online will receive a $5 bonus e-gift sent via email to purchaser. Bonus card good through Oct. 31, 2023.

Find out more here.

Dairy Queen

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, Dairy Queen customers will receive $1 off any Dipped Cone (excluding kid cones) on Sunday, July 16. To access the deal, customers can visit the Dairy Queen app. Find out more here.

Dippin’ Dots

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, participating Dippin’ Dots locations will be giving away a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots on Sunday, July 16 during a two-hour window. Check with your local store to see when your giveaway is happening. Find out more here.

DoorDash

In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, DoorDash is offering a deal on Talenti, Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Popsicle, Magnum, Good Humor and Klondike. Buy 2, get $5 off. Mix and match. In select stores now through Wednesday, July 19. Find out more here.

Drumstick

Drumstick is celebrating 95 years and National Ice Cream Day by offering fans of the ice cream treat the chance to win, and customize, the Drumstick vehicle of their dreams. To win, fans must complete 11 stops on along a “Drumstick Summer Road Trip” by Friday, Sept. 22, post visits on Instagram and will then be entered in the contest. Even if contestants don’t hit all 11 stops, tagging Drumstick in an Instagram or Facebook post enters fans into a drawing for a year’s supply of sundae cones. Find all the contest details here.

Friendly’s

Cool down on National Ice Cream Day with Friendly’s. All locations will be offering 88-cent single scoop cones from Saturday, July 15 to Wednesday, July 19. On Sunday, July 16, the first 88 people in the store will receive free limited-edition Friendly’s merchandise, a Happy Ending Sundae and kid’s Monster Mash tattoos. Find out more here.

Graeter's

Download the Graeter's app to receive an offer for a $1.52 ice cream cone available on Sunday, July 16. Find out more here.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia is recognizing National Ice Cream Day all weekend long from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16 with a free scoop of ice cream to level-up any in-store purchase or order for local delivery. Find out more here.

KIND

In honor of National Ice Cream Day and National Cherry Day (which coincidentally falls on the same day), KIND is giving away a year's supply of its KIND Frozen bars to one lucky winner. Contest hopefuls can enter @kindsnacks on Instagram through July 16. Find out more here.

Klondike

Join Klondike and actor Joel McHale by participating in Klondike's "What Would You Do" Hometown edition challenge. As part of the sweepstakes, Klondike will be at Union Square Plaza in New York City giving away free frozen treats and other swag on Sunday, July 16. Fans can enter the contest with photo or video submissions on Instagram and one winner will be selected to win a hometown block party. Find out more here.

Magnum

In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, Magnum ice cream will team up with celebrity jewelry designer, Stephanie Gottlieb, to give away three free pieces of jewelry (valued at $2,190) inspired by Magnum ice cream bars. Beginning on Sunday, July 16, fans can enter a giveaway on Instagram for a chance to win. Find out more here.

Marble Slab Creamery

For the month of July, Slab Happy Rewards members will receive $5 off an 8-inch or larger ice cream cake, valid for a single use through Monday, July 31.

On Sunday, July 16, National Ice Cream Day, Marble Slab Creamery will offer loyalty members one free small ice cream. Find out more here.

McConnell's

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, McConnell's ice cream is offering a 20% discount for online shoppers and a buy-three, get-one-free in-store special from Friday, July 14 — Monday, July 17. Find out more here.

Museum of Ice Cream

The Museum of Ice Cream recognizing National Ice Cream Day with a series of events on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 in New York City, Chicago and Austin, Texas and Singapore. Included among the activities are giant sprinkle pools, as well as free ice cream from Friendly's, Dove, Ida's, Blue Bell and others. For location details, times and specific details, find out more here.

Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by offering a free pint with the purchase of three pints of ice cream on Salt and Straw via local delivery (not on any other third-party platforms) from its shops on Sunday, July 16. Find out more here.

Serendipity3

New York City's legendary ice cream shop, Serendipity3, is releasing the new "All About Benjamins $100 Sundae" in honor of National Ice Cream Day. The sundae features 12 scoops of ice cream in nine various flavors served in a 100-ounce goblet with a variety of toppings including edible $100 bills. Find out more here.

Van Leeuwen

If you live in New York City or are planning to be in area, Van Leeuwen will be giving away free ice cream on Tuesday, July 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in SoHo at Greene and Prince, the location of their first ice cream truck. Find out more here.

On the same day, the Brooklyn-based ice cream brand is also launching ice cream sandwiches in the following flavors, for shipping nationwide: Double Chocolate Cheesecake, Honeycomb caramel, Vegan Double Chocolate Vanilla and Vegan Honeycomb Snickerdoodle.

Whole Foods

Now through Tuesday, July 18, Whole Foods is offering 35% off all ice cream and frozen treats for Prime members and 27% off for non-Prime members. Find out more here.

Yonutz

Starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, the first 50 customers through Yonutz' doors will be treated to a complimentary Create Yo! Own SMASHED Ice Cream treat, available at participating stores nationwide. Find out more here.

