Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and in honor of the service members that have so bravely served our country, restaurants and businesses nationwide are showing their gratitude with an array of free meals, discounts and other well-deserved perks.

Most discounts will require proof of a military ID. For online discounts, you may need to register for ID.me to verify military service.

Since Veterans Day 2020, military veterans and gold star families started getting lifetime free access to national parks, wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Check out all the deals below:

The restaurant chain is welcoming all active-duty and veteran military members to visit their local Applebee's to enjoy a complimentary entree from a selection of items.

As a special thank you, all verified military members can enjoy 40% off online until Nov. 11. Valid online, in-store and at Adidas factory outlets with prior ID.me verification.

Now through Veteran's Day, Bear Mattress is offering 35% off sitewide for military. They'll also include a free gift set with any mattress. Verify your status online through id.me.

Veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses can get 25% off their entire in-store purchase on Nov. 11.

Service members and veterans get 25% off their entire purchase from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse will be celebrating the country's veterans and active-duty members with a free meal from their special menu of items and a free Dr Pepper beverage.

All past and present armed services members can get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded).

California Pizza Kitchen is honoring veterans and active-duty military with a complimentary meal on Nov. 11. CPK’s Veteran's Day menu includes a choice of one entrée (pizza, pasta and salads are all available) and a beverage.

In appreciation of all that you do, skincare and cosmetics company Chantecaille is offering an everyday 15% discount to the vets and troops who have dedicated their lives to serving others. For Veteran's Day, buy two items and get the third free.

Chili's is offering service members a free meal for in-restaurant dining only from a selected menu on Nov. 11.

Free adult buffet for veterans and active-duty personnel with military ID and coupon available here. The offer is for dine-in only and does not include a drink.

In gratitude for your service, Comcast has a special customer offer if you are currently serving in the military or you are a veteran: a $25 Xfinity coupon that can be used toward your next Xfinity On Demand rental or purchase or as a credit toward your bill.

In addition, if you signed up for Xfinity service with a minimum term agreement within the past 90 days, you are eligible to receive a special $100 Visa® prepaid card as well. To redeem these offers, complete this application process by December 31, 2021.

Women have been a part of U.S. military history since the American Revolution, but the armed forces were not integrated until an executive order from President Harry Truman in 1948 - and women were allowed to serve in direct ground combat roles starting in 2013. Ahead of Veterans Day, LX News host Tabitha Lipkin delves into the history of women who fought for the United States, with help from Jodie Grenier of the Foundation for Women Warriors.

Veterans can enjoy a free "Build your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 11.

DEVIL-DOG Dungarees offers a 20% Military discount off the entire purchase for Active Duty, Retirees, Veterans, Military Spouses and Military Family Members. You can receive your discount while shopping online by verifying your eligibility with ID.me. On Nov. 11, service members will receive 50% off their purchase instead of the usual 20%.

Service members and their family members get 20% off the total purchase in-store or online on Nov. 11-14.

Veterans and active-duty military service members will receive a free donut of choice at participating locations.

As part of their Heroes program, military receive 20% off every day with ID.me. For Veteran's Day, the discount will increase to 30% off.

Active military and veterans will receive an extra 10% with verification through ID.me.

Military Appreciation Night will be Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to close, Golden Corral will offer a free meal to all active-duty members and veterans who are dining in.

On Nov. 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only). The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes five of Hooters’ most popular entrées including: Buffalo Chicken Salad, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Hooters Burger, and 10-Piece Boneless Wings.

For Veterans Day, HP is offering 25% off HyperX for military with ID.me verification.

The ceiling fan manufacturer offers 15% off for military year-round but will offer 20% off this Veteran's Day.

Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White & Blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. Available for dine-in only, you can RSVP on IHOP's Facebook page.

The maker of Roomba robot vacuums is offering 20% off for military on select robots with ID.me verification.

On Nov. 11, all veterans and active military members can receive a free meal. Joe’s Crab Shack will also hand out a $5 bonus card to all veterans and active military members that can be used from 11/12/2021 through 12/31/2021. The free meal has a value of $15.

Kansas City Cattle Company’s beef proudly displays the Homegrown by Heroes label. As a veteran-owned and operated family run business, they're proud to offer 15% off to military. Email contactus@kccattlecompany.com to have the discount applied to your account.

In addition, now through Nov. 13th, they'll be donating 10% of sales from their Wagyu Trim Collection and 100% of proceeds from the Bravo Bravo Que BBQ Sauce to Veterans Community Project.

Kohl’s is doubling its Military Monday discount of 15% to offer all active and former military personnel, veterans and their families 30% off purchases from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.

Veterans face a number of adjustment challenges when they leave the military. That’s why the fitness training program SEALFIT is supporting the #BurpeesForVets Challenge, which is raising money to support them in their re-entry. SealFit coach and Air Force veteran Robert Owens explains how doing 11 seconds of burpees can help support our vets on Veterans Day. Watch NBCLX from 12PM to 3PM ET on Veterans Day for live coverage of the SEALFIT Veterans Day Challenge.

If you're in the market for a new PC or tablet, military get 10% off sitewide through Nov. 14.

Veterans and active military members can receive a free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Luuf Beds is made in the USA with certified safe components. They offer 45% off to military through ID.me verification.

Current and veteran military members are eligible for a 15% off site-wide discount on Nixon.com. On Nov. 11, they will offer 30% off as part of their salute to military.

All active-duty and retired military personnel get 20% off in-store purchases through Dec. 12, 2021. This coupon and military ID required.

Veterans can enjoy a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola beverage on Veterans Day. Outback Steakhouse will also be offering 10% off to all service members, nurses, doctors, medical staff, police officers and firefighters with valid ID.

Randolph USA has supplied eyewear to the US military for over 40 years. As a ‘thank you’ for your service, they offer 20% off any order. Special edition military frames will be 25% off through Nov. 11.

Now through Veteran's Day, Ray Ban sunglasses is offering 20% off for US military.

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can get a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11 from their select Veterans Day menu.

All veterans and active-duty military members will receive a free Tavern burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries at participating restaurants nationwide. The one-time offer is valid Monday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 14 for dine-in or to-go. In order to take advantage of the offer, active or former military and veterans must register for Red Robin’s Royalty Program.

As a show of gratitude to military, the fabric, wallpaper and home decor company Spoonflower is happy to extend a 15% discount on all orders with verification through ID.me.

Now through Nov. 26, military can take up to 40% off sitewide.

Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating stores on Nov. 11. And for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold that day, Starbucks is donating 25 cents to be divided evenly between Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue to support the mental health of military communities.

Veterans, active-duty military members and their families can get 10% off in-store or online orders. The Military Appreciation Discount runs through Nov. 13 and can be used on two separate transactions. Customers must first register at www.target.com/circle/military to confirm eligibility.

Service members and their families are eligible for 40% off all purchases at UnderArmour.com, Under Armour stores and Under Armour Factory House between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11.

In honor of Veterans Day, Wendy’s is thanking those who have served or are currently serving with a free breakfast combo offer from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Offer good for the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or crowd favorite Breakfast Baconator® combo.