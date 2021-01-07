Viennetta, the Fancy Layered Ice Cream Cake From the '90s, Is Making a Comeback

The fanciest cake from your childhood is coming back.

Viennetta — that's right, those ice cream cakes with the elegant layers and crunchy sheets of chocolate that were reserved for special occasions in many households in the '90s — will return to freezers in 2021.

Just like Dunkaroos' return last year, the news brought a rush of nostalgia to many in the U.S., who took to social media to share their excitement and memories of the most sophisticated cake you could ever buy in a grocery store.

"I'm 35 and I remember having it almost every birthday when I was young," one person wrote on Twitter. "And yes, it felt like a rich people thing and I loved every second of it."

Or, as one of our own TODAY staffers put it, "It was the fanciest treat my little mind could imagine."

While Viennetta was previously a Breyers item, this time around it's coming from Good Humor (Unilever is the parent company of both brands), and so far only one flavor has been announced: vanilla, which "combines a wavy frozen vanilla base between crispy, decadent chocolate layers in a unique cake shape," according to a press release.

Viennetta will retail for $5.49 and will hit store freezers this month.

The release also announced the launch of several other frozen treats, including Klondike Wake Me Up Coffee Donuts and new flavors of Talenti gelato and Breyers ice cream, among others.

The company said fans have been asking for the return of Viennetta for nearly 30 years. And now, to much delight, it's actually happening. This year is looking up already, isn't it?

