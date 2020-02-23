Luxe Life with Derek Z

This $4.3M Lexington Mansion has a Cigar Room

'Luxe Life with Derek Z'

By Derek Zagami

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A Masterpiece in the heart of Lexington Center! Elizabeth Crampton is giving us a tour. This residence is a new classic, admired by all who pass by as they are drawn to the sweeping lines of this home, enhanced by copper gutters & handmade copper gas lanterns.

The extensive landscaping includes hardscape of fieldstone walls & heated bluestone walkways. Even the driveway has radiant heat; never worry about snow or ice here!

The finest materials were used throughout, and every exquisite detail was thought through. A hallmark feature is the living room with custom walnut pocket doors and a wood burning fireplace with white rhino leathered marble and walnut face.

The kitchen & butler's pantry are stunning & outfitted with Neolith Calcutta counters and wall slab, amazing lighting & top of the line appliances including Sub Zero & Wolf.

This home was built to entertain inside and out. You are able to enjoy the patio year 'round with built-in gas firepit & gas grill.

You've never seen a master suite like this one!

The Home was built by Speedwagon Partners Jason Brickman

This article tagged under:

Luxe Life with Derek Z
