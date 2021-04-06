After Report Finds ‘Multiple Failures', Top Public Health Official in East Bridgewater Could Face Discipline

The NBC10 Boston Investigators have learned the top public health employee in the town of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, is facing possible discipline after a report found "multiple failures" in how he's handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town health agent Robert Philbrick will now have a private hearing to determine his job status.

As the NBC10 Boston Investigators first told you last week, an investigation faulted Philbrick for a variety of decisions, including being unwilling to shut down the Commercial Club, even after a surge of more than two dozen cases tied to the establishment.

The report also said he initially failed to respond to a message regarding that outbreak on his town-issued cell phone while he was on vacation.

The board of health would typically handle its own disciplinary decisions, but the elected officials are appointing an independent hearing officer because they are all members of the social club.

Philbrick did not respond to NBC10 Boston's request for comment Monday night.

You can read more of the findings in the full report below: