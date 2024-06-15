Former Mass. marijuana company fined for safety violations after death of employee

A former Massachusetts marijuana company was hit with a hefty fine in the wake of the death of a woman who worked at one of its facilities.

Lorna McMurrey, 27, worked at Trulieve’s Holyoke facility. The NBC10 Investigators first told you about this tragic case in 2022. McMurrey was having trouble breathing and collapsed on the job while working with ground cannabis at Trulieve’s flower production facility.

In a meeting Thursday, the state’s Cannabis Control Commission found the company violated several safety regulations. Trulieve has agreed to pay a $350,000 fine.

Federal investigators say McMurrey died from occupational asthma due to exposure to ground cannabis.

Trulieve has defended its operations in the past. Commissioners said Trulieve cooperated with the investigation.

The business has since closed down its operations in Massachusetts.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Trulieve for comment but hasn’t heard back.