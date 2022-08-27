Mansfield Update: Town Leaders Say Police Chief Not Fit to Continue Serving as Top Cop

The NBC10 Boston Investigators have an update to the Mansfield mystery they've been following for months.

Town leaders now say Ron Sellon is not fit to continue serving as police chief.

As the NBC10 investigators previously reported in April, the town quietly placed their top cop on paid administrative leave almost a year ago, meaning taxpayers were paying nearly $400,000 for two police chief salaries.

A private investigation released by the Massachusetts town a few minutes before midnight Friday detailed many instances of inappropriate work behavior, including fits of rage and damage to police department property.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A Ring doorbell video also captured Sellon in a profanity-laced outburst about town leaders.

In a statement, Sellon responded in part saying he is "heartbroken" by the town's conclusion. He does not agree with the outcome and believes the process to these findings were "unacceptably flawed."

The town says it will now begin "dealing with" Chief Sellon's employment status.

At his home in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Ron Sellon sat down for an exclusive interview with the NBC10 Boston Investigators to discuss why he has been on paid administrative leave for months.

In an exclusive interview with the NBC10 Investigators last month, Sellon spoke publicly for the first time about the workplace misconduct allegations that landed him on paid administrative leave last year.

“I have done my very level best to resolve this situation and bring it to an amicable close,” Sellon said in July. “And I’m still here waiting. Nobody wants to get paid to sit at home. My goal is to get back to the business of doing what I love.”

Sellon and his attorney provided an excerpt of the private investigation conducted by Matthews & Matthews, LLC on behalf of the town.

According to the report, the firm was hired to probe allegations of “harassing, bullying and unbecoming conduct” by Sellon over the past three years.

When asked to describe the allegations, Sellon responded: “They are not exactly the most flattering thing on the face of the earth. But at the same time, not what I would amount to misconduct.”

The police chief in Mansfield has mysteriously been on paid administrative leave since last year and taxpayers are shelling out two police chief salaries.

As we first reported, the town hired the private investigators last December. Financial records show the town has paid at least $13,000 to date for the investigators to prepare and conduct interviews with a handful of people, including the deputy chief, a lieutenant, a detective, two administrative staffers and Sellon.

Those interviews occurred at beginning of the year, according to invoices. Months later, with the investigation seemingly concluded, taxpayers are continuing to shell out a rate of $388,000 for two police chief salaries.

According to the documents, private investigators had reached their own conclusions at the beginning of May. They sustained a number of allegations against the police chief. Those included:

Profanity-laced outbursts

Angry and threatening messages to subordinates

Abusive and disrespectful behavior

Damaging his town cell phone after throwing it in his office

NBC10 Boston

When questioned, Sellon denied having an anger management problem and told us none of his behavior justifies losing his job.

“I’m not a perfect person,” he said at the time. “I think I could’ve obviously handled certain things better. That said, I don’t believe there was anything that couldn’t have been handled with a conversation.”

When asked if he is fit to serve as Mansfield’s top cop, he responded at the time: “I’m absolutely fit to serve as the police chief.”

The NBC10 Boston Investigators are staying on this story and will have more updates to follow.

Ryan Kath can be reached at ryan.kath@nbcuni.com. You can follow him on Twitter or connect on Facebook.