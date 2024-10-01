The LAPD said Tuesday that the parents of three teenagers who were allegedly shown in security video from recent flash mob-style robberies at convenience stores had brought their children to police stations so they could be arrested.

The teens were booked on suspicion of robbery at the Northeast, 77th, and Southwest stations, and Assistant Chief Blake Chow said the surrenders were a direct result of the department last week publicizing the images from a number of the thefts.

"We're still taking tips in, and hopefully we'll get more information regarding the individuals who are engaging in the flash mob," Chow told the Board of Police Commissioners.

The teens were released while the evidence is evaluated by prosecutors, he said.

"It's interesting to hear that parents themselves were active in getting their children to be held accountable for those and to face consequences," said Commissioner Rasha Gerges Shields, who is vice-president of the panel.

At least 14 different 7-Eleven stores in LA have targeted since July by organized mobs of thieves, who often arrive on bicycles and overwhelm store employees while stealing food and other items, and destroying shelves, appliances, and fixtures.

The LAPD last week shared photos and video clips from some of the robberies in the hope of identifying the participants.