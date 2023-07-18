Pool contractor at center of NBC10 investigation arrested on accusations he stole from clients

The owner of a pool business who faces criminal charges after an NBC10 Boston Investigation followed an alleged trail of unfinished projects across Massachusetts has been arrested, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday, several months after a grand jury returned an indictment against him.

The NBC10 Boston Investigators uncovered an alleged path of destruction tied to Steve Docchio, who owns a swimming pool construction company. Instead of pools and other expensive home improvement projects, the investigation detailed how homeowners were left with giant holes in their backyards and broken promises.

The pattern of unfinished projects sparked a Plymouth County grand jury investigation, which resulted in a 17-count indictment against Steve Docchio. The charges include larceny, home improvement contractor violations, tax evasion, money laundering, and pandemic unemployment fraud.

The DA's office said Docchio skipped out after the indictment and an arrest warrant was issued. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Brockton Superior Court.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, who spoke with NBC10 Boston after the indictment was unsealed, said it can be hard to hold bad contractors accountable—a frequent complaint lodged by customers during our ongoing investigative series—because the law requires prosecutors to prove they never intended to finish a job after accepting payments.

The indictment accuses Docchio of landing contracts by giving customers unrealistic deadlines during the pandemic, when demand for this kind of home improvement work was high. Several customers told us the contractor promised they’d be “swimming by the 4th of July” when other companies had waiting lists of more than a year.

Once the contract had been signed, customers said they later discovered pool equipment and project supplies were never ordered months after they’d written the checks.

The indictment estimates the amount of stolen funds at $500,000.

In addition to charges related to the abandoned home projects, the indictment accuses Docchio of tax evasion for not reporting any earned income in 2019, 2020 and 2021 while cashing hundreds of thousands of dollars in checks from customers.

During that period, court documents allege Docchio also received $85,000 of government assistance, including pandemic unemployment benefits.

Homeowners listed in court documents previously shared their nightmare projects with the NBC10 Investigators. Even though the cases occurred in several different jurisdictions, they will be grouped and prosecuted in Plymouth County.

The grand jury reviewed the NBC10 interview with Docchio during its investigation, when the contractor told us customers shared the blame for all the failed projects. During that exchange, Docchio also downplayed the financial and emotional toll of having a home construction project drag on with no end in sight.

After unsealing the indictment, authorities could not immediately locate Docchio, despite several visits to the address he was last seen in Plymouth.

