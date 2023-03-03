Stoneham Police Chief Announces Retirement

Stoneham Police Chief Jim McIntyre will be retiring from his post later this year after more than a decade as top cop, according to town sources and an email obtained by NBC10 Boston.

McIntyre said his last day would be May 31, which would be exactly 11 years after he was sworn in as chief. He has worked 26 years for the police department.

"Very few people have the ability to say that they became chief of police in the town in which they were raised and went to school," McIntyre wrote in the email. "I am truly honored to be able to say that I am one of those fortunate few."

The past year of McIntyre's tenure has been overshadowed by two separate high-profile scandals involving Stoneham police officers.

Last April, Joseph Ponzo was federally indicted in a multi-million dollar bribery scheme to score lucrative contracts from the state's energy efficiency program.

Following his arrest, Ponzo resigned from the department and is awaiting trial.

And then last month, an NBC10 Boston investigation revealed Detective Sgt. Robert Kennedy's 20-year history of evictions and unpaid judgments.

The report also raised questions about the truthfulness of Kennedy's housing court testimony and revealed he and his girlfriend had received state rental assistance despite his steady six-figure salary.

Following the NBC10 Boston story, McIntyre placed the veteran officer on administrative leave amid an internal investigation. Kennedy submitted his notice of retirement a short time later.

Stoneham town leaders told NBC10 Boston they referred allegations about Kennedy to the Middlesex District Attorney and the Massachusetts Attorney General, adding they would cooperate with any investigation or criminal prosecution.

"As a department, we have gone through both good times and challenging times together, celebrating happy events such as weddings and having children to supporting each other during those events that tug on our heart strings," McIntyre wrote in his email. "It's important to keep supporting each other."

McIntyre did not immediately respond to an NBC10 Boston request for comment about his retirement decision on Friday.

In his email to police department employees, McIntyre said he was proud of how the department has evolved and the services officers provide to residents.

"It is often the little things that we say or do when interacting with our residents that get noticed and appreciated," McIntyre wrote. "Remember, every day you come to work you are making a difference in the lives of others."

This story will be updated as additional details are gathered.

