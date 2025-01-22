Lawrence

Suspended Lawrence police chief returns to city hall

William Castro, who was paid a $210,000 salary to sit at home after the POST Commission suspended his law enforcement credentials, is working again as chief of staff for Mayor Brian DePeña

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Despite calls for him to be fired, the former acting police chief in Lawrence, Massachusetts, is back at city hall.

The NBC10 Boston Investigators reported earlier this month that William Castro had been collecting a $210,000 salary to sit at home for nearly a year.

The POST Commission suspended his law enforcement credentials last March after he initiated a vehicle chase for a suspect wanted for passing a bad check.

The commission said the chase violated department policies and accused Castro of being untruthful in his report about the incident. It also said it had received "credible reports" about questionable hiring practices during Castro's tenure.

An independent investigation into the incident concluded that Castro broke the law and should be fired, the NBC10 Boston Investigators reported last week.

Castro had previously served as Mayor Brian DePeña's chief of staff, and according to a contract he signed with the mayor, Castro would return to that job once he was no longer serving as the temporary chief.

More Lawrence news

Lawrence 5 hours ago

Reasonable use of force? Video shows Lawrence police captain’s controversial takedown

Lawrence Jan 13

‘It’s a miracle’: Lawrence florist recovering after being freed from under vehicle

Lawrence Jan 9

Suspended Lawrence police chief paid $210K salary to stay home

This article tagged under:

LawrenceMassachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us