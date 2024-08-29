It's "Storrowing" Season in Boston, and we're covering it from all angles. Read more here:

Seven years ago, Trillium Brewing Co. released a beer called Storrowed. Co-founder JC Tetreault says the seasonal IPA is released around Labor Day each year. It's a public service announcement to local college students.

Showing off the image of a "Storrowed truck" on the side of one of the company vehicles, he acknowledged "it's a little bit silly."

“I mean, who puts an image of a crashed-up truck on the side of their truck?" Tetreault said.

NBC10 Boston A Trillium Brewing truck with an iterating depiction of a "Storrowed" Trillium beer truck on the side.

This year, Trillium ironically became one of the latest "Storrowing" statistics.

“Ultimately, you kind of have to laugh when situations like that, because how cruel is karma in those situations?” Tetreault reflected.

In May, a new Trillium truck driver was following his GPS instead of his training. His box truck, traveling to the brewery’s Fort Point location, crashed into a low-clearance bridge near Massachusetts General Hospital.

“Your first instinct is, ‘Oh my God, I hope nobody was hurt,’” said Tetreault. “And then when you find out that nobody was hurt, the second feeling is, ‘Well, I hope the beer's okay.’ The beer and the spirits in the truck were fine. We did lose 80 lbs. of smoked chicken wings.”

Trillium Brewing has a beer called Storrowed, in honor of the Boston's infamous traffic hazard. And then, sure enough, one of their trucks fell victim to Storrow Drive. "I thought the first text that came in was someone joking," co-founder JC Tetreault said as he told the story of what happened that day.

Massachusetts' Department of Conservation and Recreation told us they're in discussion with navigation apps to help create solutions — perhaps drivers in oversized vehicles getting some kind of alert on their GPS about low-clearance bridges — so the frequency of these crashes will start to trend in the opposite direction.