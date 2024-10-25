‘I'm still here:' Survivor of Lewiston shooting finds support in family, hockey team

Kyle Secor doesn’t know if he’ll ever be able to play hockey again, but after more than 20 surgeries, the 26-year-old found his way back to the ice.

“Hockey's been my whole life. I came here to Maine to play hockey and haven't left,” Secor said.

The Maine Nordiques NA3HL associate coaching position is a new role for the father of two, after he was shot several times at Schemengees Bar and Grill in Lewiston last year. He said his doctors estimated somewhere between four and six bullet wounds, but it’s not exactly clear. Secor has had 22 surgeries since the shooting, lost five inches of bone in his tibia and fibula, lost part of his lower intestine and continues to battle kidney issues.

“It’s tough,” Secor said. “Honestly, my two little girls and my wife keep me pushing through it every day. The only reason I want to say I'm still here today is my two little girls at home. And I wanted to make sure I was there for them.”

Secor said he might have to endure another surgery or two, but he continues to consult with medical experts and remains hopeful that he can heal through other forms of treatment. His injuries were inflicted by a gunman who Secor played corn hole next to at the same bar just five days before.

“It's honestly really crazy,” Secor said. “I had no clue that something like that would even happen.”

Secor said his team has been very supportive throughout his healing journey. In fact, the blue state of Maine on the sleeve of their jerseys now has a red heart over Lewiston.

NBC10 Boston The Maine Nordqiues uniform now includes a heart over Lewiston

“The Maine Nordqiues and certainly all of Lewiston has really rallied around Kyle,” Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said. “We're really happy that he's now the associate coach.”

Chris Pomerleau, the Maine Nordiques NA3HL Head Coach, said giving him the job was never a question.

“He was a great player,” Pomerleau said. “Always tenacious. Always hungry to give his all. Never gives up kind of attitude. That hockey player – you could see that after the shooting.”

“Honestly the only thing I think of every day is that I'm still here,” Secor said. “There's no reason to not have a positive attitude. If you don't, then you get negative. You give up. Then you still end up losing the battle and unfortunately, Robert still won.”

NBC10 Boston Kyle Secor with team in the locker room

The Maine Nordiques are holding a Lewiston Strong weekend on Oct. 26 and 27. They will auction off custom jerseys after the game.