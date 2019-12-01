Maine Looks to Boost Coworking Spaces in the State

Maine's economic development office is awarding grants around the state to try to expand coworking spaces.

Coworking spaces represent a way freelance workers, start-ups and remote workers can share a facility. The Maine Department of Economic & Community Development's Office of Business Development says it has awarded 16 grants totaling $200,000 to coworking spaces in communities around the state.

Economic and community development Commissioner Heather Johnson says such collaborative workspaces are "part of the future of work, building community and connection" for different members of the workforce.

The facilities receiving grants are in locations including Bangor, Pleasant Point and Dover-Foxcroft. Several of them are also in the Portland area.