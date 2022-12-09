The Real Housewives of Miami Premiere Party Inside Look

Peacock hosted an extravagant party to celebrate the return of the Peacock Original series THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI at Cecconi's Miami Beach. Guerdy AbrairaLisa HochsteinJulia LemigovaDr. Nicole MartinAlexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen and friends Kiki BarthAdriana de Moura and Marysol Patton all attended.

2/63
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: (l-r) Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova and Guerdy Abraira at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Guerdy Abraira at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Nicole Martin (R) at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Dj Berrakka at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Guests at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Guests at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: (l-r) Vale Genta and Sebastian Genta at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: (l-r) Vale Genta and Sebastian Genta at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: (l-r) Vishal Parvani, Brian Benni and Amrit Kapai at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Guests at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Guest at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Guests at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Vale Genta at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Guest at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Guests at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Guests at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Guests at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Kathleen French (C) at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Guests at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: A tarot card reader sits with a guest at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Msendoo Mbachilin at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Ria Michelle at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Guest at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Melissa Metrano at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Guests at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Julia Lemigova and guest at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Nicole Martin and guests at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: (l-r) Kiki Barth, Marysol Patton, Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Nepola, Kathleen French, Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira and Adriana de Moura at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: (l-r) Kiki Barth, Marysol Patton, Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein, Matt Anderson, Pamela Gimenez, Alexia Nepola, Kathleen French, Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira and Adriana de Moura at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Larsa Pippen and guests at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Kathleen French NBCU, SVP Current Production at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: (l-r) Kiki Barth, Larsa Pippen, and guests at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Nicole Martin at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Kiki Barth at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Julia Lemigova at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Alexia Nepola at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Marysol Patton and guests at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Atmosphere at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Tarot card reader at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Nicole Martin at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Marysol Patton at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Guests at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Nicole Martin at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Atmosphere at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Décor at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Specialty cocktails served at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Julia Lemigova at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Kiki Barth at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: (l-r) Marysol Patton, Steve McNamara, Garrett McNamara and Hunter McNamara at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Larsa Pippen at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Lisa Hochstein at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: (l-r) Kiki Barth, Marysol Patton, Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Nepola, Kathleen French, Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira and Adriana de Moura at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: (l-r) Kiki Barth, Marysol Patton, Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira and Adriana de Moura at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Guerdy Abraira at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: (l-r) Larsa Pippen and Guerdy Abraira at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Adriana de Moura at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Guests at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Alexia Nepola at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Marysol Patton (L) and Alexia Nepola (R) at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Alexia Nepola and guests at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: Nicole Martin (R) at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)
THE REALHOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI — “The Realhousewives of Miami S5 Premiere Event” — Pictured: (l-r) Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House on December 8, 2022 — (Photo by: Aaron Davidson/Peacock)

