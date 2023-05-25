Loews Regency New York Hotels Returns with New Summerfest Programming

Loews Regency New York Hotel announces the return of its highly in-demand summer-long immersive program: Summerfest by Loews Hotels. As part of the property’s commitment to “welcoming you like family,” Loews Regency New York Hotel is offering exclusive new partnerships and programming designed to encourage warm-weather wanderlust for all ages, abilities, and lifestyles.

Summerfest by Loews will kick off on June 1, 2023 at Loews Regency New York Hotel, and will run through Labor Day. The program will be infused with signature elements inspired by New York City and offer summer-themed experiences including:

SIP - Summerfest Spritz

Loews Regency New York Hotelwill capture the flavors of the season with a special summertime spritz: Park Avenue Spritz. Poised to be one of the most in-demand cocktails for summer 2023, The Regency Bar & Grill will offer guests a twist on the classic spritz, showcasing locally-sourced ingredients and garnishes such as Maker’s Mark Bourbon, lemon juice, ginger syrup and fresh watermelon juice.

SEE - Summerfest Cultural Safaris

To help guests engage and enjoy the season, Loews Regency New York Hotel will launch Summerfest Cultural Safaris. Guests are encouraged to visit neighboring Central Park to get their nature fix. Occupying nearly 850 acres, Central Park provides travelers paths for running, walking and biking; lawns for summer picnics; playgrounds and popular city sites. Guests are encouraged to visit the concierge desk for specifics regarding events and happenings in the Park. Loews Regency New York Hotel’s Summerfest Cultural Safaris are fully inclusive and are designed for all ages and all abilities.

STAY – Exclusive Offer

Loews Regency New York Hotel is giving friends and families a reason to book summer travel with its Summer Family Package. Those who book the Summer Family Package will enjoy a family excursion (four tickets) to Manhattan’s iconic Central Park Zoo, steps from the hotel, a themed welcome amenity and late check based on availability. The Summer Family Package starts at $699.

SWIMWEAR – LIVELY x Loews Hotels

New for 2023, Loews Regency New York Hotel is proud to unveil a partnership with fashion brand, LIVELY. Throughout the summer months, guests at Loews Regency New York Hotel will receive exclusive discounts to the brand’s line of size-inclusive swimwear that empowers all to soak up the summer sun with confidence.