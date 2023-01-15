restaurant

Luxe Life: Boston Has a New Trendy Milkshake at The Langham

GRANA, located at The Langham, Boston, announced its new secret milkshake.

This new milkshake features vanilla ice cream, orange compound, fresh ginger and whole milk topped with a butter waffle cookie, vanilla macaroons, whipped cream, gold and orange sprinkles, white chocolate sticks, blood orange chip and candies ginger.

The flavor is very similar to an orange creamsicle. All guests have to do is show this post on Instagram for access to order this glamorous treat.

This article tagged under:

restaurantfoodHotelDrinksThe Langham
