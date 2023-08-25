travel

Luxe Life: Cape Cod Autocamp Oyster Fest is returning this September

Looking for a fun way to kick off Fall? From seafood festivals to cranberry harvest celebrations, there’s something for everyone in the Cape.

 AutoCamp Cape Cod Oyster Festival is returning this year for their second annual oyster fest. It's only 90 minutes from the city making it the perfect weekend escape.

Join them for an unforgettable, salty weekend celebrating all that the oyster and the sea provide.Their friends from Sea State Foods, the Cataumet Fish Market and Dunn & Sons Wine are bringing together oyster knowledge from across the Upper Cape to AutoCamp Cape Cod for an unforgettable day.

Derek Zagami gives you a preview of what to expect at the first annual Autocamp Oyster Festival on Cape Cod.

From a raw bar experience with more unique varietals from local growers, to shucking class with wine pairings, artisan sellers, art workshops, demos and recipes, oyster grilling, live music and stargazing, there is truly something for everyone!

Take a look inside AutoCamp's Airstreams with 'Luxe Life with Derek Z'.

