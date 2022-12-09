Luxe Life: ‘Disconnect and Reconnect' with Loews Regency New York Hotel

Loews

Loews Regency New York Hotel is celebrating the art of togetherness and inviting travelers to “Disconnect and Reconnect” with the true meaning of the season – a time to celebrate and gather with loved ones. Curated seasonal programming designed to encourage the making of memories, reminds all that the best holiday present is the gift of presence.

Disconnect and Reconnect

With the ultimate goal of supporting reconnection, Loews Regency New York Hotel presents a tailored group of local activities designed to encourage an escape from the bustle of the holiday season and grounded in the fostering of memories. Loews Regency New York Hotel encourages all to forgo the stress of searching for the ideal wrapped token of affection and instead invest in gathering with loved ones through a shared experience. A sampling of local excursions include visiting Central Park to enjoy a winter stroll; ice skating at nearby Wollman Rink to take in the picturesque views; warm up with a hot chocolate and admire the holiday décor all throughout the city streets; and get that holiday card worthy picture in front of the iconic Rockefeller Center holiday tree. After a fun filled day, head back to the Upper East Side hotel where you can relax in the hotel’s Lobby Lounge and admire the festive décor.

Seasonal Sweets

Additionally encouraging travelers to live in the moment and further grounding memories in a strong sense of time and place, Gingerbread Cookie Baked Alaska featuring marshmallow fluff and vanilla candy cane crunch, inspired the iconic seasonal treats and by the local flavors of Manhattan will be available throughout the season at The Regency Bar & Grill.

