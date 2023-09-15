Luxe Life: Divers Paradise has partnered with Tailwind Air to take your vacation to new luxurious heights

Are you ready for a vacation? Luxe Life with Derek Z has a find for you. Divers Paradise + Tailwind Air is showcasing an island atmosphere of seclusion and relaxation in Crandon Marina, Key Biscayne, the scuba center features daily diving and snorkeling experiences to the local reefs and wrecks as well as luxury private charters for those looking to plunge into adventurers’ paradise.

For those looking to skip the traffic and fastrack their excursion, Divers Paradise has partnered with luxury seaplane company Tailwind to allow for a stress free experience. Tailwinds Caravan Cessna seaplanes are amphibious and offer unparalleled service.

Visitors and locals alike can now see Florida in a whole new way on an exhilarating seaplane prior to their deep dive excursion or snorkeling tour. Simply book a private charter and they'll come pick you up from your hotel and fly you to the marina.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“With the Atlantic on one side and the Gulf of Mexico on the other, Florida's waters offer some of the finest underwater excursions in the world. We’re excited to partner with Tailwind to make it easier for our guests to get to and from their excursions. “ said Andrew Jarnryd of Divers Paradise.

Whether you're looking to sunbathe on a remote white sand beach or snorkel the living reef in the warm crystal clear waters, this partnership has something for everyone.

"Tailwind Air is elated to partner with Diver's Paradise. This collaboration symbolizes the seamless union of sky and sea, allowing us to deliver unparalleled experiences that captivate the essence of luxury and adventure." - Gabriela Salas

Luxe Life with Derek Z approves.