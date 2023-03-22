Luxe Life: Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa is a property you will not want to leave.

This ocean front resort features a spa, coffee shop, ice cream shop, gym, and luxurious ocean front rooms. Plus two pools and beach access directly from the property.

Luxe Life with Derek Z takes us for an exclusive tour of Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa.

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa has an array of dining options to choose from, including Angle, Polpo Palm Beach, and the Breeze Ocean Kitchen. If it is a steakhouse, Italian, or a delightful oceanside cuisine you are looking for you can enjoy it all on property without leaving.

Let's talk design, the entire hotel is furnished by Jonathan Adler. The comfort speaks for itself, you’ll struggle to leave the coziness of your bed but you’ll certainly be enticed by the many activists to choose from on-site.