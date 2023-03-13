travel

Luxe Life: Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

While the history is obvious, the renovation had clearly been done recently and with high professionalism.

Arriving through the grand lobby, the high class eloquence of the Four Seasons radiates in great detail.

The pool area had cabanas that could be privately rented, where you’d be waited on and allowed to order anything you’d like. For those who value their adult swim time, there are two pools, one dedicated to families and the other for adults only. 

Every room at this hotel has a view of the water even the presidential suite, complete with 2 bedrooms, en suite bathrooms, its own dining room, a living room, and three balconies-each with a view sure to take your breath away.

The restaurant on the property is Florie's is Michelin star awarded and features an array of options to please any and everyone. You are able to enjoy dining on the gorgeous patio, and they have an incredible wine selection that pairs well with which dish served.

