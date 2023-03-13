Luxe Life: Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Arriving through the grand lobby, the high class eloquence of the Four Seasons radiates in great detail.

The pool area had cabanas that could be privately rented, where you’d be waited on and allowed to order anything you’d like. For those who value their adult swim time, there are two pools, one dedicated to families and the other for adults only.

Every room at this hotel has a view of the water even the presidential suite, complete with 2 bedrooms, en suite bathrooms, its own dining room, a living room, and three balconies-each with a view sure to take your breath away.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The restaurant on the property is Florie's is Michelin star awarded and features an array of options to please any and everyone. You are able to enjoy dining on the gorgeous patio, and they have an incredible wine selection that pairs well with which dish served.