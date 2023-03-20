Luxe Life: Hillsboro Beach Resort

When I go on vacation, I always want to stay in a hotel that feels like home, where I am so comfortable that I do not want to leave, it’s still close to the action. Hillsboro Beach Resort is just that, it houses its own delightful restaurant for all three meals of the day.

Hillsboro Beach Resort in Deerfield Beach is located off the well known Millionaires Mile, the resort is in such close proximity to the beach looking out your window, you will be reminiscent of a stay on a cruise ship.

While the beach was always well maintained, it was helpful that there was a quaint boutique equipped with everything you would need to make a perfect beach day-such as sunscreen, clothes, and sunglasses.