Luxe Life: Palm Beach's The Brazilian Court

Luxe Life with Derek Z is taking you inside a Palm Beach hotel that it filled with so much character. The Brazilian Court is redefined for a new generation seeking a retreat within its soft, stuccoed walls. Located in The Palm Beaches, America’s First Resort Destination™, guests are placed just steps away from both the beach and Worth

Avenue, showcasing some of the world’s finest shopping and galleries.

The resort also features the award-winning Café Boulud and The Brazilian Court Salon. A playground of the ultra-rich since Henry Flagler founded the city in 1911, Palm Beach beckons visitors down iconic Royal Palm Way to its secluded shores, where mansions are cloaked behind curtains of cascading bougainvillea and the ocean is never more than a few steps away.

Whether dining al fresco in the courtyard or relaxing at the pool under a canopy of palms in chaises lined in crisp white linen the only interruption to be heard is the whispering of lush foliage and palm trees in the balmy Florida breeze.

The rooms feature custom wisteria wall panels made of colorful, silk-like fabric incorporates a whimsical element that’s feminine and a thoughtful juxtaposition to the rich mahogany wood and strong influences of leather, marble, and brass accents. Lush green velvet headboards and sofas add a bold nod to the palms just outside, while white linens and pops of lavender brighten the space. Stylish and captivating, each room features a curated collection of black and white photography, by renowned photographer Terry O’Neill, that pays homage to some of the most inspiring icons of pop culture.