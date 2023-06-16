Luxe Life: Sister Ship at Faraway Nantucket

Faraway feels more like arriving at a friend's house than at a hotel it is so stylish. When visiting Nantucket you have to stop by the cocktail club restaurant Sister Ship, it's also a celebrity hot spot.

DINNER SERVICE:

Sister Ship serves dinner Tuesday through Sunday from 5PM - 10PM. Courtyard and Porch seating is weather permitting.

SUNDAY SUPPER:

Starting Sunday, June 18th, Chef Nathan Parsons is opening the kitchen for an additional night to feature some of his favorite wines and new Chef's tasting menu. If you missed Chef Nathan's intimate wine dinners over Nantucket Wine & Food Festival, this abbreviated 3-course menu and wine pairing is not to be missed. Reservations recommended.

COURTYARD COCKTAIL CLUB:

Starting July 1st and through August 31st, Sister Ship is opening the courtyard Tuesday through Sunday for afternoon cocktails and light snacks starting at 3PM. Full dinner service will begin at 5pm. No reservations required.

MIDNIGHT IN TOKYO:

Visit Sister Ship every Friday and Saturday for Midnight In Tokyo, a late-night scene featuring Sake cocktails, Chicken Katsu Sandwiches, Miso Ramen Soup to enjoy at the bar or for take-away.

Exclusive at Sister Ship Bar from 11pm - 1am.