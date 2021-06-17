Heather Thomson on Life After Real Housewives, Lessons Learned, Plus Her New Businesses

Heather Thomson. You know her as a Real Housewife of New York and an entrepreneur, and most recently from her headline-making exit from the RHONY franchise.

Thomson caused quite a stir and ruffled quite a few feathers this week when she left Season 13 of the show.

She joined Mom2Mom's Maria Sansone and gave the scoop on what really went on behind the scenes of the program, and the REAL reason she left!

Now, the longtime entrepreneur is on to more positive ventures. She has a line of juices, shakes, and supplements. And, she's launched a podcast called 'In My Heart', which was "born out of my conversations that I have that enlighten me or encourage me or give me wisdom that I have with phenomenal people that I meet in my life," says Thomson.

Thomson also fills Maria in on her two kids, who are both teenagers now.

For more on the Housewives and what Thomson's up to now, watch the full episode of Mom2Mom above.