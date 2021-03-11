mental health

Mental Health and What Partners Can Do. Opening the Conversation Following the Meghan and Harry Interview

Reactions are breaking the Internet following Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah, but we wanted to hone in on some key moments that aren't getting as much play.

Not only were there the startling revelations that Meghan felt so trapped and depressed that she didn't want to be alive, but Prince Harry said he also felt shame around his wife's situation. He admitted that he didn't know how to help her.

We wanted to know how partners can help and the signs of a mental health crisis they should look for in their loved ones.

Maria sat down with McLean Hospital psychiatrist Alisha Moreland-Capuia for some important tips. Watch above.

If you or anyone you know needs support, here are some resources:

  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK
  • National Alliance of Mental Illness or text NAMI to 741741
  • Substances Abuse and Mental Health Services Adminstration (SAMHSA)1-800-662-HELP
  • In the UK, text SHOUT to 85258

