Business Rooted in Community and Culture With Tracy Skelly

They say necessity is the mother of invention, and there is no truer statement for the Little Cocoa Bean Co.

The Boston-based baby food company was founded by Tracy Skelly just a few years ago.

She wanted to challenge the typical ideas of a baby's first foods and began to develop her own recipes with global flavors and cultural roots.

The journey has not always been easy; she admits to thoughts of doubt and hurdles she has had to jump over, but she has powered through.

She shares her mission with the company, opens up about her experience as a Black female entrepreneur in Boston, and discusses how it is all centered around the community in this episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone.

